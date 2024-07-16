Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the series Silent Hill with Konami and founder of Bokeh Game Studio, the studio behind the new horror game Slitterheadspoke about the closure of Tango Gameworks.

That was in an interview conducted by a Western media outlet. Although most of the talk is about his new creation, he touched on the subject of the closure of the company that created The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rushwhich shocked the players.

When asked his opinion about the closure of Tango Gameworks, Toyama commented ‘I don’t think I’m in the right place to give you advice, but I think going back to what I said before about the balance of routine and preserving the style of your video games is relevant. [a este caso]’.

The creator of Silent Hill He then gave an example, and that was in relation to FromSoftware, a company that despite being owned by Kadokawa continues to do what it does best.

Fountain: Tango Gameworks.

That is, soulslike subgenre video games like Dark Souls either Elden Ring. Keiichiro Toyama commented ‘If you look at an example like FromSoftware, they still make different games, but certain styles and aspects of them remain the same’.

Toyama stressed ‘It is an obvious example of how a study is satisfactory’. At least for this creative, who for many years watched over the series of Silent Hillthe key is to stay true to a style.

Keiichiro Toyama concluded by saying ‘Not changing everything every time can be the key to living and surviving’. As mentioned by the creator of Silent Hill makes sense when you look at the creations of Tango Gameworks.

Fountain: Tango GameWorks.

The company started with The Evil Withina survival horror; then it jumped to Hi-Fi Rushan action-packed, rhythm-driven title; and ended with Ghostwire: Tokyoan open-world action-adventure proposal. There is not much consistency in its style.

With details from VGC. Apart from Tango Gameworks we have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.