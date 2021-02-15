Keiichiro Toyama He surprised locals and strangers a couple of months ago when he announced the founding of his own video game development studio, Bokeh Game Studio. The main objective was to be able to develop and execute ideas with full creative freedom, despite having fewer financial resources than it would have had with the support of a large company behind it. Now him Silent Hill creator talks about his next game in new video, entitled Focus, and in which he has explained some of the influences he is taking to start the project and the ideas he has in mind.

As it has explained the GamingBolt portal, Toyama has indicated that its intention is to offer a dark direction, moving away from its most recent games (basically the colorful Gravity Rush franchise) and back to its horror roots, but without forgetting that it must be an entertaining work for the player. “The theme of the game is everyday life that turns upside down. Instead of showing scary things, I should make us question our position, make us challenge the fact that we live in peace. I like to treat those kinds of thoughts in my concepts. I would like that to be the theme of my next game, “said the creator of Siren.

One of the main influences Toyama wants to apply to his game is the entertainment that collides with “brutal worlds somehow ”, the kind of games that show us normal people who are pushed to the limit by having to deal with extraordinary circumstances. The head of Bokeh Game Studio has also pointed out that it is too early to talk about the mechanics of the game or even its genre, since they are still in an early phase of the concept of the work itself, which will gradually take shape.