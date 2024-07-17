Keiichiro Toyama, Silent Hill creator, spoke about the closure of Tango Gameworks during an interview, saying that what happened is perhaps linked to a question of stylistic coherence in the works of the team founded by Shinji Mikami.
“I don’t think I’m in a position to give advice, but I think it’s important preserve the style of your games and maintain a certain kind of balance in that sense,” Toyama said, likely referring to the vast differences between titles like The Evil Within and Hi-Fi RUSH.
“Look at FromSoftware: they make different titles but the style and some aspects of their products remain the same. This is a clear example of how a studio can be successful: avoid changing everything every time could be the key to survival.”
From Silent Hill to Slitterhead
The approach that Keiichiro Toyama talked about is the one that the author himself is trying to maintain in transition from Silent Hill to his new projectSlitterhead, which stands as a modern take on the classic Forbidden Siren.
As for the closure of Tango Gameworks, which it has caused so much stir Both in the fan community and in the industry, Matt Booty recently hinted that it was also due to Shinji Mikami’s farewell.
In reality the presence of Mikami did not have that role of maintaining stylistic coherence which Toyama spoke about, in fact the Japanese game designer supervised the team’s various projects perhaps in search of a precise identity.
What is certain is that Hi-Fi RUSH was a success on several fronts but it wasn’t enough to prevent the closure of Tango Gameworks.
