Keiichiro Toyama, Silent Hill creator, spoke about the closure of Tango Gameworks during an interview, saying that what happened is perhaps linked to a question of stylistic coherence in the works of the team founded by Shinji Mikami.

“I don’t think I’m in a position to give advice, but I think it’s important preserve the style of your games and maintain a certain kind of balance in that sense,” Toyama said, likely referring to the vast differences between titles like The Evil Within and Hi-Fi RUSH.

“Look at FromSoftware: they make different titles but the style and some aspects of their products remain the same. This is a clear example of how a studio can be successful: avoid changing everything every time could be the key to survival.”