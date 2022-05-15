A few days ago some images of an alleged new game by silent Hill. What has increased the rumors surrounding these images the most is the fact that they were promptly removed due to copyright infringement. Now, even the reporter Jeff Grubb would share interesting details on this topic, stating that the new Silent Hil could be an exclusive PS5.

Grubb responded to one of the fan comments regarding the launch of this alleged game as a PS5 exclusive by stating: “Yes, the chances are great that it is“There have been a number of rumors in recent years about the return of the franchise and in the end none of them have ever become a reality.

While Grubb is a relevant and credible figure in the community for bringing fair information to the gaming industry, it’s good to keep your feet on the ground. Neither Sony nor Konami or any other developer have recently mentioned a Silent Hill project.

Really strong chance of that. Yes. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 13, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Grubb also stated that Sony may hold a PlayStation Showcase just next month.

Source: Dualshockers