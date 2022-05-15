After publishing the alleged first images of the new silent Hillthe insider Dusk Golem was hit by a soft ban on Twitter. Now in a long thread the insider has returned to talk about the game, also adding a personal outlet.

Dusk Golem said via Twitter: “With Silent Hill, people have no idea what an incredible feat they are about to undertake. There is still a lot to say. Much more than people think there is right now. There are people who think they know what’s going on right now and don’t really know. It could be a mess or it could be wonderful“referring to the game.

In short, from these words and from the long thread in which several points are touched, including the difficult work of the isider and the videogame industry, Dusk Golem seems to want to talk not only about Silent Hill but about wanting to pull a few pebbles off his shoe.

Currently, no official source has announced a new chapter of Silent Hill, although just in these days Bloober Team has signed an agreement with Sony PlayStation. So the fans just have to wait.