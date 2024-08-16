Genvid’s experimental choose-the-outcome, episodic Silent Hill series, Ascension, has won an Emmy.

Genvid CEO Jacob Navok marked the award with a heartfelt post on Twitter/X, stating the Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming for Silent Hill: Ascension was a “testament to the dedication” of the team.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of team members around the world who worked on the project for years: the more than 300 writers, artists, developers, QA testers, mocap performers, voice actors, localization editors who made Silent Hill: Ascension’s interactive series possible as it streamed 168 choices across the entire series from October 31 2023 to July 15 2024,” Navok said.

He then thanked a range of partners – including Bad Robot and Behavior Interactive – as well as the “hundreds of Metahumans we used in the show.”

Genvid’s next project, DC Heroes United, is set to debut later this year. Like Ascension, the audience will determine the show’s storyline.

Silent Hill: The Short Message – a two-hour free-to-play first-person horror shadow-dropped by Konami earlier this year – has been downloaded over three million times.