













Silent Hill: Ascension will allow the community to get their hands on the canon of the series

there is no escape from Silent Hill: Ascension, that will imprison you for belonging to the place that houses, generates and maintains different monsters. The suppressed fear would never have been as terrifying as in the proposal of this saga.

However, Silent Hill: Ascension proposes even more. The studies are constantly in motion and in view of the various criticisms issued by consumers, it seems that, sometimes, companies can have agreements that will allow users to have a more present voice in their products of interest that, nevertheless, they will not lose the direction and vision of the developers.

Silent Hill: Ascension will have a dynamic that will allow loyal players to suggest or point out aspects of the delivery prior to launch. In this way they would have direct interference and their proposals would become a structural part of the delivery. Something exciting.

Best of all, it is promised that these decisions or everything that entails Silent Hill: Ascension It will exist alongside the official canon of the saga. Jacob Navok, the CEO of Genvid, expressed the following in a press release:

“By participating in Silent Hill: Ascension, you will leave your legacy in the Silent Hill canon. […]. And, in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behavior Interactive, we are offering fans the unique opportunity to become a part of the story for themselves.”

Silent Hill: Ascension It will arrive at the end of 2023. Its trailer is available and in it we can see the cold darkness that the delivery will embrace and that maintains the generational idea of ​​the frustration of the terror that space bequeaths and from which it is impossible to escape. So the franchise invites you to accompany the characters.

When will Silent Hill 2 remake come out?

It is expected in 2023, with no launch window. It will be available for PC and PS5.

