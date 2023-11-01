













The difference is that Silent Hill: Ascension presents massive interaction. Not only one person decides what happens, but everyone who is connected at the time of transmission. The community is the one that makes the decisions that become canon within the universe. Once they are taken nothing will change them.

To enjoy this experience you can download its official app on your cell phone or go to its website. Scenes will appear there daily and you can vote along with thousands of people who are watching at that moment. At the end of each week all the scenes will be united into a single episode where users will see all their decisions and their consequences.

There’s even a little contest inside Silent Hill: Ascension where one lucky viewer will be able to appear in an episode. This will depend on the Influence Points, the ‘currency’ of the game, that they have. However, this already caused some discontent among fans.

What are fans saying about Silent Hill: Ascension?

Fans are quite disappointed with Silent Hill: Ascension. Mainly because the decisions of some players weigh more than those of the rest. This is because Influence Points can be purchased and the more you have, the more the game will pay attention to you.

There is also a $20 ‘battle pass’ that includes many of these points, as well as stickers. The latter can be used indiscriminately to bombard the screen and may not let the rest of the users see what is happening. The idea seems to be good, but the implementation and microtransactions leave a lot to be desired.

