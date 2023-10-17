Last year the Silent Hill franchise has taken on a kind of rebirth, since in a special video they revealed the plans that Konami with this franchise that had been forgotten for many years. Among the projects we have a remake of the second game that so far has not made as much progress, and also a kind of interactive program that is about to premiere online.

This project known as Silent Hill: Ascension will put players around the world to decide the fate of the main characters who will pass through that cursed town, with stories that are not necessarily canon with the video game. The best thing is that its premiere comes for the horror holidays, and fans will appreciate that wholeheartedly.

Here you can see its first trailer:

This is the official synopsis of the show:

The Hernandez family is plunged into chaos when another death rocks their decimated Pennsylvania town. In a dying Norwegian fishing village, the Johansen family’s uneasy peace is disturbed when their matriarch, Ingrid, dies under suspicious circumstances. Survival depends on them overcoming their darkest impulses and the machinations of a cult, while uncovering the horror that connects them.

This show will be available on 31 October at 7 PM Mexico City. It can be downloaded through applications on devices such as iOS and Android. On the other hand, on a computer it can be seen on the official website of Silent Hill: Ascension.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Although we don’t know anything about the games, at least we have something from the brand to enjoy this Halloween month, so let’s say that Konami is delivering in a certain way. Of course, hopefully in 2024 they will give us the game in question.