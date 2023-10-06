It had already been discovered thanks to the Google Play Store, but now we have official confirmation: Silent Hill: Ascension will be available starting October 31, 2023 in the US at 9 PM ET (i.e. 3 am on November 1st for us Italians). It will be possible to follow the premiere via iOS, Android and PC (via Ascension.com).

There pre-registration for the official app it is already available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. You can follow the link above for all the information about it. You will be presented with a QR Code and links for the two mobile stores.