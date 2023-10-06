The developer Genvid announced that SILENT HILL: Ascension it will be available next time November 1st on browser for PCon the App Store for iOS and on Google Play Android. The title will be available from 2:00 in the morningItalian time.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an exciting new interactive streaming series by Genvid where YOU, along with the rest of the community, will have an impact on the rent of silent Hill.

The series follows several main characters around the world as they are tormented by terrifying new monsters silent Hill. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire cities, drawn into darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears.

Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation.

Let’s see a new trailer below.

Silent Hill: Ascension – Premiere trailer

Source: Genvid Street Gematsu

