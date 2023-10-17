Basically in the video we can see some scenes taken from the series and it is reiterated that while watching the viewers will be able to do some things choices which will alter the story, leading to different situations and endings.

Genvid Entertainment released the trailer premiere Of Silent Hill: Ascension an interactive series based on the Konami series which will be available starting October 31, 2023 via browser, Google Play and App Store.

The trailer

Let’s read it synopsis of Silent Hill: Ascension: the Hernandez family plunges into chaos when the town in the industrial area of ​​Pennsylvania where they live, already devastated by nefarious events, becomes the scene of another death.

Meanwhile, the Johansen family, who lives in a small and dying fishing village in Norway, is shocked by the death under suspicious circumstances of Ingrid, the matriarch. To survive they will have to fight with their darkest impulses and the machinations of a cult, while discovering the horrors that bind the bloody events that are happening.

If you are interested in Silent Hill: Ascension, start from official page of the series.