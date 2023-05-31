Last year the Silent Hill Transmission of Konami announced many projects that would expand the universe of psychological horror developed by the Japanese publishing house. Among the various future programs of the brand, certainly one of the most captivating is Silent Hill Ascensionthe interactive television series That Konami will publish together with Genvid Entertainment on the official site of the project and different streaming platforms for every device. Today a new trailer shows us the first images of the series which, at first glance, seems to be very reminiscent of a game developed by Telltale Games.

But how will audience interaction with the series work? This remains a mystery but it is very probable that the aforementioned site, together with a very probable dedicated application, serve precisely to give viewers the opportunity to “give their contribution to the screenplay” when requested. It also seems that the plot of Silent Hill Ascension will be rectory and quite relevant in the world of Konami’s horror thus becoming an unmissable work for all fans of the series.

As previously mentioned, the latest Silent Hill Transmission has announced several titles that will enrich the Konami franchise, to accompany Silent Hill Ascension they will in fact have to arrive: a remake of Silent Hill 2the new Silent Hill f And Silent Hill Townfall. However, it did not end here; the famous saga will also come to the cinema with Return to Silent Hilla film directed by Christophe Gans.