Last Halloween Konami launched a project that excited fans, Silent Hill: Ascension, which fans really didn't like too much, since they expected something very close to video games, but it ended up being an experience in which the public voted for the outcome of the story. And if this were not enough, the narrative has given a canonical fact that has made the most enthusiastic of this horror saga angry.

According to what has been made known on the fan forums in redditthe work revealed that the sect called The Foundation He discovered in the past that love was the key to combating the effects of the aforementioned fog. The problem is that it is not enough to protect the people, so the sect invented the Fusion Ceremony, where members participate in a group orgy session to defend themselves from the monsters of Silent Hill, something that sounds pretty ridiculous on paper but is now canon.

To do this, the leader asks Eric, one of the protagonists of the series, to participate in the ceremony, saying that it needs to be “shared with the entire Foundation,” which, according to him, will bring clarity and enlightenment, in addition to strengthening the defenses. against the fog. That was justification for fans not liking the reveal at all, not so much because the script is weak or inconsistent, but because it's considered official.

This is the synopsis:

This survival horror based on the Konami saga is committed to a story in which decisions affect the characters and the world around them, but from a community perspective, which suggests that decision-making will be grouped between players. of all the world.

Remember that Silent Hill Ascension It is available on mobiles.

Editor's note: This project is really not good at all, just like the free game released in that State of Play. For its part, the remake of Silent Hill 2 is scary, given that the new trailer has not shown too big a jump.