













Silent Hill: Ascension is not made by an AI, claims the developer









Silent Hill It is one of the most important sagas of the seal of Konami. The title of Ascension It arrived in the fall of 2023 and although it generated a lot of expectation, it also generated a lot of criticism, the latter especially due to the script, however a CEO came out to clarify the doubts in this regard.

Silent Hill: Ascension premiered on Halloween night 2023, in other words, October 31st. However, the title was criticized because there were some moments in development that seemed quite disjointed. This, coupled with the ambiguity of the developers when clarifying doubts, caused fans to make their own conjectures.

Thus it was determined that the title had AI hand in the scripts. We know that the position of artificial intelligence in the video game industry is quite elusive and there is a lot of criticism about it. So this did not cause anything positive for the title.

After that, Jacob Nabokov, the CEO of Genvid, declared through his X account –Twitter– that AI had nothing to do with the scripts of the new title of the saga.

“Every word in Ascencion was written by real people […] Zero are written by [modelos de lenguaje] or AI […], [cada una de las palabras] “They come from the dedicated work of a talented team.”

Speculation arose especially because it was known that in 2021 Genvid tried to use AI for creative purposesHowever, the CEO commented that nothing that was done in that period of time was good enough and they preferred to continue with business as usual.

Source: Konami & Genvid Games

“None of that work. [la IA de 2021] ended up being used in [Ascension] or other projects”, declared.

The CEO defends the idea that AI was not used in this project or any other. However, fans do not believe the same.

What is Silent Hill: Ascension?

It is a kind of interactive video game-series that allowed players to decide the fate of the characters. It came out for PC, iOS and Android. It was a collective delivery and in real time.

It required pre-registration, and important collaboration from all spectator-players.

