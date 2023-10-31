Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment will stream the premiere of Genvid’s interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension tonight at 2:00 PM ET. Ahead of the premiere, Genvid will be online for a pre-show event, hosted by Greg Miller and Kinda Funny, where Silent Hill fans can gather, prepare for the upcoming series, and chat with the series creators. The premiere pre-show will begin at 1:30 PM CET and is available in the Silent Hill: Ascension app, on Ascension.com, and on Kinda Funny’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can install Silent Hill: Ascension and register a free account on your mobile device or on Ascension.com. While the actual series won’t begin until 2:00 CET, the first decision can already be made and will impact the outcome of the opening scenes of the live broadcast, affecting the fate of one of the characters, Rachel Hernandez. Additionally, before the live broadcast begins, fans will be able to watch Silent Hill Ascension – The Essentials to understand how the series works. The video explains how the audience will make daily decisions and how these choices will influence the story through puzzles and other elements. Additionally, he points out that picks will be available for a minimum of 24 hours, so fans from around the world can participate without needing to be present live. “Audiences will experience Silent Hill: Ascension for the first time tonight, and we have no idea what choices they will make or how everything will evolve,” said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid. “It’s a perfect time for Halloween, where audiences will shape this one-of-a-kind horror series over the next few months. What happens tonight will shape the future of these new Silent Hill characters.”