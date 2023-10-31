Genvid has released new information and a new trailer for SILENT HILL: Ascension, which will be available starting tonight. The first episode of the series will in fact be released at 02:00 tonight on PC and on iOS and Android devices. Weekly episode packs will be released via the app Sony Pictures Core for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and for the application Bravia Core for Bravia TV and Xperia.

A pre-show will begin tonight at 12.30am in the company of Greg Miller and the cast of Kinda Funny. We can start downloading the app on our devices right now, or register via official site of the series to get started make a choice that will influence the fate of one of the protagonists.

The episodes will then be available on the app and on the site, and it will be possible make your choices up to 24 hours after the launch of each episode. Although it is a free experience, the software house will release a Founder’s Pack priced at €19.99 which will include a Season Pass thanks to which we will be able to obtain many rewards, as well as objects to personalize our profile.

We leave you now with the trailer The Essentials, which reveals all the essential mechanics of the series. Good vision!

SILENT HILL: Ascension – The Essentials

Source: Genvid Street Gematsu