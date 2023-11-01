













Many of the people who saw Silent Hill: Ascension They began to share their anger on the networks. This is because it includes several mechanics that require payment. As is the case with a ‘battle pass’ that costs $20 and gives people more power.

The way this experience works is that multiple people are watching the scenes at the same time. To vote what will happen you need Influence Points and the more you have, the more weight your decisions will have over others. Since you can buy more of these, they are already calling it a pay to win. Since players can also appear in a cameo within the series if they have enough of these points.

Those who were excited by Silent Hill: Ascension They quickly changed their minds. Now they accuse Konami of dedicating themselves to taking money from their most beloved franchises instead of doing something worthwhile. Will you be checking out this interactive series?

What else will Konami do with Silent Hill?

The game series Silent Hill It is in a kind of resurgence. After all, a remake of its second installment is already on the way from Bloober Team. We don’t know when it will come out yet, but it will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive when it does.

Source: Konami

There are also a couple of other projects called F and Townfall, which are surrounded by mystery. Finally, we will have a new film that will adapt James Sunderland’s story to the screens. Let’s hope we don’t have any more disappointments.

