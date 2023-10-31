Just in time for Halloween, Silent Hill: Ascension will arrive in the next few hours and Genvid has published a new one trailer that explains how to participate to this particular streaming event which involves the involvement of the public.
As previously revealed, Silent Hill: Ascension is a new video series in streaming based on the Konami franchise, which stands out for the fact that it involves the participation of the public, who will be able to make decisions that influence the development of the plot.
The first episode of Silent Hill: Ascension will be broadcast this nightor at 2:00 in the morning on November 1, 2023 as far as Italian time is concerned.
It can be viewed via an internet browser on a PC at this address or through specific applications for iOS and the App Store.
A particular mixed experience
Other possible channels are the Sony Pictures Core app for PS5 and PS4 and the Bravia Core app for Sony Bravia TVs. Before the event there will be a presentation by Greg Miller and Kinda Funny, all also visible via YouTube and Twitch.
There first decision entrusted to the public it will already be available in the next few hours and concerns the fate of one of the characters, namely Rachel Hernandez, and some important developments in the story.
Silent Hill: Ascension is a free experience, but Genvid has provided a series of micro-transactions that allow you to customize the experience through cosmetic changes to the avatar and other features, complete with a Founder’s Pack and Season Pass to be purchased for 20 dollars .
Previously we had seen a premiere trailer, while today we see the new video “Essentials”.
