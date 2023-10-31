Just in time for Halloween, Silent Hill: Ascension will arrive in the next few hours and Genvid has published a new one trailer that explains how to participate to this particular streaming event which involves the involvement of the public.

As previously revealed, Silent Hill: Ascension is a new video series in streaming based on the Konami franchise, which stands out for the fact that it involves the participation of the public, who will be able to make decisions that influence the development of the plot.

The first episode of Silent Hill: Ascension will be broadcast this nightor at 2:00 in the morning on November 1, 2023 as far as Italian time is concerned.

It can be viewed via an internet browser on a PC at this address or through specific applications for iOS and the App Store.