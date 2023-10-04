Last year, through a special Konami stream, a project known as Silent Hill Ascension, which is presumed to be an interactive series in which users will to a certain extent have the characters’ decisions in their hands. And now, after a while of not knowing anything about it, there is finally a clue that will finally lead us to its imminent premiere.

As seen in a list of Google Playit is mentioned that the series will be broadcast starting on 31 October, something that may be a coincidence, given that it arrives precisely for the Halloween celebrations. In fact, there is even a specific time for people to start watching the content, and that is the 6 pm Pacific time, for Mexico it would be 7 pm.

This is the synopsis:

The series offers a unique combination of streaming show and video game where audiences can influence the outcome of the characters, worlds and stories they love. The series follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by terrifying new Silent Hill monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they are drawn into darkness by both recent murders and long-repressed guilt and fears. Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading you to exciting moments of redemption, suffering or damnation.

Konami has not come out to make statements about it, but it is very likely that the series will premiere at the indicated time and day, since to begin with they mentioned at the time that they would release it in the last months of the current year. It must be remembered that this is the first of several steps to be taken with the franchise after its resurgence.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that the date is a good coincidence or perhaps it is something planned by the companies. Anyway, it will be worth seeing what happens on October 31st.