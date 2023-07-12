Silent Hill: Ascensionthe interactive series based on Konami’s horror saga, is the protagonist of an interesting behind the scenes videos in which the writers of the show talk about its making and the challenges it had to face.
Announced last October, Silent Hill: Ascension is one of the projects currently in the pipeline linked precisely to the iconic Konami franchise, and will make its debut by the end of the year, although the details are not yet known.
Interactive show?
As Genvid’s chief creative officer Stephan Bugaj explains in the video, interactive series represent the future of television in many ways, as confirmed by the success of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix.
During each episode, or in a well-defined time interval that can range from one day to one week, viewers will be able to decide what will happen and a majority vote will determine the course of events within the show, creating its canon.
In the case of Silent Hill: Ascension the authors said they paid particular attention to psychological and non-psychological trauma experienced by the characters in a certainly not idyllic place like Silent Hill.
