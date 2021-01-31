Multiplayer horror party game, Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals, has teamed with Konami for a Silent Hill-themed DLC.

While the details of the additional content have yet to be fully disclosed, developer Glowstick Entertainment says all will be revealed soon in an upcoming showcase.

An accompanying video teaser (thanks, Gematsu) gives us the familiar crackle of radio static and includes the words “In my restless dreams, I see that town … Silent Hill”, intimating the content might be from the fan-favorite second game in the series, Silent Hill 2.

However, the obscured images hidden in the text look to be from Silent Hill 3’s cinematic trailer and ends with a brief shot of the first game, too, so it could be any or all of the first three games.

The crossover comes after a similar deal was struck with Dead by Daylight last year. Pyramid Head arrived as part of Dead by Daylight’s Silent-Hill-themed DLC – which also included a suitably sinister new map and a familiar survivor.

In related news, Konami has insisted it has not shut down its video game division amid an internal restructure that has led to the consolidation of its production divisions.

Earlier this week it emerged that Konami had announced plans to dissolve its three production divisions “to respond to the rapid market that surrounds us”. The announcement, made on Konami’s corporate website, also revealed a personnel reshuffle that sees production division bosses in new roles, but representatives for the company have since insisted this does not mean its closed its gaming business.

“The announcement made refers to an internal restructure, with Production Divisions being consolidated. We have not ‘shut down’ our video gaming division,” Konami said in a statement.

ICYMI, Keiichiro Toyama, creator and director of Silent Hill, has left PlayStation after more than 20 years at SCE Japan Studio. Toyama formed a new company, Bokeh Game Studio, and is joined by The Last Guardian and Puppeteer’s Kazunobu Sato, along with Gravity Rush lead designer Junya Okura and other former colleagues.