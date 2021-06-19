While gamers go crazy trying to solve the riddle that is Abandoned, his mysterious studio Blue Box and possible links with Kojima and the series silent Hill, Konami decided to fuel the flames of the hype with a little teaser on Twitter.

In fact, a very short video appeared on the company’s social profile which should serve as a teaser for the opening of theOfficial Konami Shop and the arrival of new merchandise.

The video, at first glance, looks completely black, but just look carefully to notice a faint red silhouette, depicting none other than Pyramid Head, the well-known “mascot” of the Silent Hill series.

Konami didn’t want to add anything to its teaser, but amidst the speculation around the return of the series, the Abandoned case and the timing of this message, it has spawned a new wave of wild speculation.

That Konami is actually preparing the announcement of a new Silent Hill? Could this Silent Hill be in development at Kojima Productions? That Abandoned and Blue Box is all a hoax, as happened with Moby Dick Studio is Metal Gear Solid V?

At the moment we cannot take anything for granted: we must resist and wait for the truth directly from the mouth of those concerned.

