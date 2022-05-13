silent Hill was the victim of a leak which revealed the first images of one of the games in the series currently in development. Yes, because apparently there are more than one projects, as was rumored long ago.

The screens were published by DuskGolem, who as you will remember correctly anticipated the announcement of Resident Evil Village, but according to him they come from a old builddating back to 2020, so the game may look different at the moment.

The leaker said that the materials and information come from a relatively new source, but he also clarified that he has various proofs of the validity of this news, which should therefore be considered reliable.

Details about the game, however, are scarce at the moment – DuskGolem mentioned the names Anita And Maya, also speaking of “SMS messages”, without adding further information to the leak. Maybe in the next few days we will find out more?

As we know, in March Konami renewed the Silent Hill trademark, and at this point it is possible that a reveal will arrive during the summer or maybe even earlier, if the project is linked to PlayStation.