silent Hill has managed to create a real mythology that still makes players argue, despite the fact that years have passed since the last time the series appeared on the screens, so it is not surprising that some details are still discussed and bring the authors of the original, such as Masahiro Ito, to clarify some aspects.

In this case we talk about the floating corpuscles around Silent Hill in the first chapter of the series: the debate continued for a long time on whether these were ashes or snow, until the final clarification by Masahiro Ito on Twitter. “Those white dots in the sky of the game are not ashes, it is snowing“, said Ito, artist and designer who dealt with creatures, settings and characters of the first chapters of the series.

In fact, this is not exactly new to old Silent Hill fans, because those who played the original will probably also remember the scene mentioned by Ito himself in the tweet in question, in which it is clearly stated that “it is snowing”. However, the doubt and subsequent discussion emerged after the first one was released movie cinematic.

The 2006 film, in fact, among the various digressions that it has taken with respect to the game, has in fact introduced the detail of the ash fluttering in the air. This would have been inspired by the real town of Centralia, Pennsylvaniaeffectively become a ghost town after a practically endless fire broke out inside an underground coal mine causing the strange phenomenon of ash falling from the sky.

Writer Roger Avary’s initiative was interesting and so attention-grabbing that it overlapped the original portrayal of Silent Hill in the game, which instead featured simple snow. In the meantime, we continue to look forward to news on a possible new Silent Hill, which could be present at the Tokyo Game Show 2022.