It is also interesting to note the estimate on complete completion of contents which Lenart says should take “more than 20 hours,” factoring in any branching paths and side paths to explore to see everything possible.

The original could last just over 10 hours, always making an average count of various games, so it is clear that the remake has added content in order to expand the length of the story, although we must then evaluate the issue in a practical way to have a more precise idea of ​​the situation.

Mateusz Lenart, creative director and lead designer Of Silent Hill 2 has roughly revealed the Expected duration of the remake which seems to be longer than the original, although not by much, as it takes an average of 16-18 hours to complete it at least the first time.

Indications also on the endings

Again, this is a higher amount of hours than the original, though again pretty much in line with the latter. To see “everything the team put into the game and the things they we hid“, the director reported, it will therefore take more than 20 hours.

These hidden things are particularly interesting, because it seems that the team has no intention of revealing anything about them, not even through hints or “emoticons”, in order to maintain the strictest secrecy.

In another message, Lenart also hinted that this calculation of approximately 20 hours does not seem to include “the new game plus and all endings“, thus making it clear that both features will be present, including the different endings which were a particularly appreciated element by players even in the original.

Speaking of emojis, the only case in which they were used by the director is very interesting: speaking of the various endings, he in fact inserted 6 “smiley faces”, probably to indicate the quantity of these and also their characteristics, since fans of the original will be able to easily understand the references.

To get to know it better, we refer you to our recent review of Silent Hill 2 and our interview with the authors.