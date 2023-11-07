The remake of Silent Hill 2 It is one of the most anticipated projects for the future. Despite the public’s excitement, Konami and Bloober Team have remained silent about this title in recent months. In this way, when a store mentioned that Pyramid Head would star in a completely new chapter in this installment, many were excited. Unfortunately, Konami has revealed that this information is false.

Yesterday, the Best Buy online store mentioned that the remake of Silent Hill 2 would feature a completely new chapter focused on the origins of Pyramid Head. However, Konami has shared a statement today, mentioning that this information is incorrect. Similarly, The original description alluding to this additional content has been removed from sites such as Best Buy.

Currently, it is unknown when we will see more information about the long-awaited remake of Silent Hill 2. However, with The Game Awards just a month away, many fans hope that at this event we will see more about this installment. For now, we can only wait for the release of the Silent Hill 2 remake at some point next year.

Editor’s Note:

Considering that we are talking about a remake, it is not unreasonable to think that completely new content is planned for this game. While the idea of ​​a Pyramid Head chapter sounds interesting, I’d like to see more of the characters we already know.

Via: Eurogamer