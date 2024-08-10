Someone revealed in advance Silent Hill 2 accessibility optionswhich on this front seems to really include a large number of adjustments and features, as can be seen in the tweet reported below.

From the visibility level of the various icons to the presence or absence of motion blur, from the settings for the grid to the colorblind mode, from the vibration function to the size and color of the subtitles, through the tooltip texts, the developers of Bloober Team It seems they’ve thought of everything.

As we know, the topic of video game accessibility has become central for a few years now, and there are development teams that have really taken the issue seriously, making an effort to include specific features in their games in order to allow any type of user to enjoy their experience.