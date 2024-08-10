Someone revealed in advance Silent Hill 2 accessibility optionswhich on this front seems to really include a large number of adjustments and features, as can be seen in the tweet reported below.
From the visibility level of the various icons to the presence or absence of motion blur, from the settings for the grid to the colorblind mode, from the vibration function to the size and color of the subtitles, through the tooltip texts, the developers of Bloober Team It seems they’ve thought of everything.
As we know, the topic of video game accessibility has become central for a few years now, and there are development teams that have really taken the issue seriously, making an effort to include specific features in their games in order to allow any type of user to enjoy their experience.
Not an easy remake
The fact that Bloober Team recently asked to have a chance with Silent Hill 2 speaks volumes about how great this remake is. a project that is anything but simplegiven the extraordinary popularity of the original and the fact that it is so closely linked to the memories of so many fans.
Unfortunately, so far there has been a lot of criticism from users and the game does not seem to be at the top of the most anticipated products charts, but it is also true that there are several weeks left until the release date of Silent Hill 2, set for next year. October 8th on PC and PS5.
#Silent #Hill #Include #Numerous #Accessibility #Options #Revealed
Leave a Reply