When I think of Silent Hill 2 for the first PlayStation (for PS2, just joking) some precise images come to mind, linked to some particularly intense moments of the game. It was the era in which video games as a medium were somehow distancing themselves from certain archaic forms to embrace new ones, which allowed them to exploit the new technologies available and reach a wider audience. It was also the era in which Japanese authors finally managed to have their name in the credits (in the West it had practically always happened, just think of Richard Garriott, Roberta Williams, Jeff Minter or Archer McLean, to name a few) , making the concept of authorship pop. The first two Silent Hill games were among the most representative games of the console public's nascent attention for authorship and of the paradigm shift that caused the industry to shift for a few years from being focused on “games as games” to “games as experiences “.

The State of Play yesterday was a great event, with lots of games and lots of gameplay. Sorry that the game presented worse turned out to be the remake of Silent Hill 2 highly anticipated for years now.

Disappointment

Is Silent Hill the game with the BFG?

As is known, the Silent Hill series was born as Konami's response to that Resident Evil, whose first installment had sold millions of copies. The result was one of the most focused and intriguing experiences of the entire generation, the sequel to which became one of the most beloved horror games of all time.

Without going into the history of the first two chapters, let's briefly say that they were characterized by slow rhythms, livid and disturbing atmospheres and profound stories that were somehow shocking in their expressive power. Honestly, after so many years I don't remember a fight in Silent Hill 1 or 2. That is, I remember something, but when I think of the game it's not the action part that comes to mind, but the sensations that that experience gave me and the emotions that they gave rise to certain narrative implications and the most apt design choices.

Watching the gameplay video of last night's State of Play I felt alienated: is it possible that I remember it so badly? Then I thought about it and said to myself: “They're really presenting the remake of Silent Hill 2 with a video full of punches? Couldn't they come up with anything conceptually a little more intriguing? Who are they addressing? Probably not me…”

Well, one wonders who they want to sell this Silent Hill 2 to. It seems like a copy of the remake of the latest Resident Evils which, for heaven's sake, worked, and very well too, but they are precisely Resident Evils, a series in which at the end of first chapter unlocked the ability to use a bazooka throughout the game to wreak havoc on enemies or with a second chapter that begins with a truck exploding in a city full of zombies.

Ok, but do we want to present Silent Hill 2 with a bang?

Silent Hill wasn't like that. Sure, it copied some things from the first Resident Evils, but it immediately distanced itself from the series Capcom quickly becoming a completely different experience. Could there really be no other way of thinking about making the remake than looking at the best-selling title? Or, was there really no more refined way to present it?

With this I don't want to put a tombstone on the new Silent Hill 2, which in the end could also turn out to be excellent, for all we know. The hope is that the trailer is a dud and that the final version is an experience more in line with that of the original. Mind you, I wouldn't want the same game, but just something that at least reflects its spirit and themes (after all, we're talking about an established classic), avoiding making me spend my time shooting in the fog.