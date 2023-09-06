As you know, in the last few hours a post by Insomniac Games on size of Venom has become a meme, and so Konami seized the opportunity to joke about it, comparing the measurements of the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 villain with those of the new Pyramid Head statue, which we will find in the remake of Silent Hill 2.

“No editing, no filter, just natural beauty”, wrote Numskull Designs referring precisely to the reproduction of the monstrous creature passionate about geometry, to which Konami relaunched the post by adding “measures 29.5 cmanyway”.

Made in limited edition, the Pyramid Head statue it costs $199 but it seems really well done, characterized by a particularly detailed sculpt that reproduces the character who appeared in the original Silent Hill 2 while brandishing a spear, with what remains of a human body on the ground.