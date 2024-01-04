The development of remake Of Silent Hill 2 would now be almost complete: according to what was reported by the well-known leaker Dusk Golem, Bloober Team is working on the finishing of the game, so much so that he dedicated himself to other projects.

In fact, we know that the studio is creating a project in Unreal Engine 5 for Skybound which aims for 2025, and has already taken steps to allocate the necessary resourcescompleting the paperwork required to obtain funding from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development.

In short, during 2024 Bloober will focus on this specific production, as also demonstrated by some job advertisements published by the development team, and this can only mean one thing: that the remake of Silent Hill 2 is ready and is receiving the finishing touches before launch.