Development studio Bloober Team has announced that the development of the remake Of Silent Hill 2 And almost finished. This was said by the CEO Piotr Babieno in an interview granted to PAP Business. Now the word is up to the publisher Konami, who must decide the release date.

In the interview Babieno was very specific, calling Silent Hill 2 “technically ready”. This does not mean that development has been completed, as the game still needs polishing and needs to be optimized for the platforms it will launch on (PC and PS5). Be that as it may, it has entered its final stage and now it’s up to Konami dedicate yourself to marketing and decide when to launch it.

Silent Hill 2 was announced in October 2022, when it was already in an advanced stage of development. Konami at the time made no mention of the possible release date. Bloober Team has shared details about the remake on several occasions, stating that the story will be faithful to the original one and that it has improved the design of the fights and artificial intelligence.

So soon we will return to Silent Hill. In a graphically enhanced version of the city, which is hopefully just as terrifying as the one seen in the original. In short, there is no rest for James Sunderland, the protagonist.

For the rest, we remind you that Bloober Team is also working on other titles, including the new Layers of Fear. In total, he is developing six mystery titles in addition to the known ones. It cannot be said that it is not an active development studio.