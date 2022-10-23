Jeremy Blaustein, the original translator from Silent Hill 2, he knew nothing of the remake entrusted to Bloober Team, which he discovered together with the rest of the world. So far, no problem, one might say, except that it seems that the new version of the game uses his translationwho would therefore like to be accredited.

Obviously we are talking about the English translation. Blaustein he also directed motion capture and dubbing. Seeing his work used for the umpteenth time without anyone noticing him infuriated him, so much so that he wrote on Twitter, citing the announcement:

“Sounds cool! And they will once again use the English script of Silent Hill 2 that I wrote / translated (oh, even directed) on my own, from which I will have zero compensation and which will not see tens of thousands of people on Twitter outraged for me. Maybe I should make a video …“

The ironic reference is evidently to the video of Hellena Taylor, the voice actress of Cereza in the first two Bayonettas, who mounted a case on the compensation offered to her for the third chapter, sparking the ire of the fans.

In a subsequent tweet, Blaustein also said he was sorry he hadn’t been notified of the remake, not even with a message.

Reached by GamesRadar for further comment, Blaustein specified that in Silent Hill 2 he translated all the texts, without the help of anyone else. He directed the dubbing himself, starting with the auditions of the actors. This is because the Japanese staff were unable to judge the abilities of the English actors, not knowing or knowing little of the language. He also directed the motion capture performances. While he was in charge of translation, he collaborated with the development team, in particular with screenwriter Hiroyuki Owaku, on a daily basis.

Blaustein also recalled how Silent Hill 2 was not dubbed in Japanese, “because it was meant for Western audiences. This testifies to the importance of what I have written.” Finally, he told GamesRadar that he is not looking for money, but would like to have his work credited. Hill 3.