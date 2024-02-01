The gameplay trailer Of Silent Hill 2 presented at the State of Play apparently did not convince fanswho have recently expressed generally negative opinions and a lot of doubts regarding the long-awaited remake developed by Bloober Team.

Specifically, the new Silent Hill 2 trailer has been criticized for the animations of the protagonistjudged to be wooden, and the level of refinement of the experience, as well as its apparent inability to express atmospheres that are concretely close to those of the original.

The experts instead spoke about the limitations of the combat systemperhaps linked to the lack of a precise tradition regarding the Konami series, which therefore forced the developers to improvise.