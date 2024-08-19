Bloober Team and Konami have released a disturbing Silent Hill 2 Story Trailer which introduces us to the characters and setting of the long-awaited remake of the survival horror classic, coming next October to PC and PS5.
The video opens with the mysterious message that Mary sent to her husband James from Silent Hill, the place where the woman had asked to return one day… before dying of a serious illness.
How is it possible, then, that the letter the man received was written by her? It is about a mystery that the protagonist of Silent Hill 2 is determined to unraveland that’s why he reaches the creepy town.
Once on the foggy streets of Silent Hill, however, things do not go as James expected: along the way the man encounters several people who are obviously terrified of somethingas well as a woman apparently identical to his Mary.
The atmosphere is not lacking
Bloober Team recently asked to have a chance with Silent Hill 2, given the so many controversies that have accompanied the promotional campaign of the game so far, but it must be said that the story trailer has a really nice atmosphere.
The video does not miss the opportunity to re-enact iconic sequences from the original Silent Hill 2as evidence of how this remake is the fruit of great passion. We will have to understand whether a good job was done in terms of production or not.
Will we have to wait until October to find out more? Maybe not: we have a feeling that something could happen soon and we suggest you stay on Multiplayer.it to find out what it is…
#Silent #Hill #Reveals #Disturbing #Story #Trailer
Leave a Reply