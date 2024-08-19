Bloober Team and Konami have released a disturbing Silent Hill 2 Story Trailer which introduces us to the characters and setting of the long-awaited remake of the survival horror classic, coming next October to PC and PS5.

The video opens with the mysterious message that Mary sent to her husband James from Silent Hill, the place where the woman had asked to return one day… before dying of a serious illness.

How is it possible, then, that the letter the man received was written by her? It is about a mystery that the protagonist of Silent Hill 2 is determined to unraveland that’s why he reaches the creepy town.

Once on the foggy streets of Silent Hill, however, things do not go as James expected: along the way the man encounters several people who are obviously terrified of somethingas well as a woman apparently identical to his Mary.