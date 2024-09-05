The team behind Silent Hill 2 RemakeBloober Team shared some gameplay news on social media. In a post they explained that they will be giving players the chance to go back in time by removing the user interface and a ’90s filter’.

Those who played the original will surely remember that there were no on-screen indicators, which allowed for a more immersive experience. In Silent Hill 2 Remake You’ll be able to relive these moments by showing nothing but James Sunderland as he explores the fog-shrouded town.

Regarding the ‘nineties filter’ This adds a grain effect to the screen, as well as color correction and some tweaks to the display for a retro experience.. Perhaps those who have followed this saga since its beginnings will appreciate this gesture to make it feel more like the era in which it came out.

Source: Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 Remake It is already quite close to its release, Well, it is planned for next October 8 exclusively on PS5. If you’re already interested in it, you can pre-order it at various retailers or through the PlayStation Store. Do you have faith in this remake?

What is Silent Hill 2 about?

Silent Hill 2 puts us in control of James Sunderland. He arrives at the eponymous town in search of his wife who wrote him a letter from there. The incredible thing about this is that she has been dead for three years.. That is why the protagonist must find answers as he goes deeper into this dangerous place.

The original is considered among the best games in history and the best representatives of survival horror. This is due to its more psychological terror and the complex themes it touches on throughout its duration. We’ll see if Bloober Team can do justice to the original.

