The remake Of silent Hill developed by Bloober Team will include a origin story of Pyramid Headin the form of a playable mini campaign that will reveal the origins of the disturbing villain.

This was revealed in a synopsis of the title that appeared on Best Buyin which the creature with the pyramid head is curiously defined as a “fan favorite”, which has generated quite a bit of perplexity among fans of Konami survival horror.

As we know, pre-orders for Silent Hill 2 opened a couple of days ago, and we therefore imagine that the official announcement of the exit date of the game is now imminent.