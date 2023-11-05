The remake Of silent Hill developed by Bloober Team will include a origin story of Pyramid Headin the form of a playable mini campaign that will reveal the origins of the disturbing villain.
This was revealed in a synopsis of the title that appeared on Best Buyin which the creature with the pyramid head is curiously defined as a “fan favorite”, which has generated quite a bit of perplexity among fans of Konami survival horror.
As we know, pre-orders for Silent Hill 2 opened a couple of days ago, and we therefore imagine that the official announcement of the exit date of the game is now imminent.
The curious synopsis of Best Buy
What exactly does it say synopsis of Silent Hill 2 appeared on the website of the American chain Best Buy? Here is the text translated below into Italian:
- Take on the role of James Sunderland as he makes his way through the horrific town of Silent Hill, hunted by terrifying creatures, while trying to uncover the truth about a dark mystery.
- Experience the ultimate horror game with modern graphics, exclusively on PlayStation 5.
- The character so loved by fans, Pyramid Headmakes its return along with a special origin story for fans to play.
- Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 is produced by Konami and developed by Bloober Team, in collaboration with Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito.
