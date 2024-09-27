In an interview published by Bankier, Bloober’s VP and CFO, Karolina Nowak, explained that it was directly the Polish team that pushed for the PC cause, explaining the possible advantages that a multiplatform release including the Windows format could have lead to launch.

Apparently, the Japanese publisher didn’t seem very inclined to arrive simultaneously on both formats, having given absolute priority to Sony and being seen as the platform from which the majority of sales will likely come.

It seems that behind the decision to launch Silent Hill 2 Remake also on PC on day one there is, in truth, above all the Bloober Team’s insistence which pushed Konami to launch simultaneously on both the PS5 and the Windows platform.

Konami didn’t seem very convinced

“We encouraged our partner Konami to take the PC more seriously,” said Nowak, explaining how the Japanese publisher had not considered this opportunity much.

While the team is also aware that probably the majority of users interested in Silent Hill 2 are on PS5, the team has always been a big supporter of PC as well.

“We were big supporters of the idea of ​​a PC release,” the executive explained, “the Steam version has attracted a lot of attention and we are sure that, along with the launch on PlayStation, the Steam version will also be successful.”

In fact, the issue seems to fall within a typical dynamic for Japanese publishers, who historically preferred the exclusive launch on a console, usually PlayStation, while recently we are instead witnessing an opposite trend.

Capcom is now regularly launching multi-platform games at the same time, as is Bandai Namco and even Square Enix recently said it was determined to change habits and open up to releases on multiple platforms.

We also recently learned that the game’s launch won’t mark the end of Bloober Team’s adventure with Konami.