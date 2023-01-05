The boys of Bloober Teamwhich they are working on Silent Hill 2 Remakehave released some reassuring statements for lovers of the title, during an interview with Dread XP. The developers, in fact, have announced that they have preferred to maintain a conservative line during the production of the Remake, retouching only those elements that were particularly affected by the passage of time. The plot, therefore, should have remained immaculate.

The most important changes concern the camera, the graphics and the combat system and the gameplay in general. The camera will be positioned practically on the shoulder of the character, to ensure greater immersion for the player. Although the developers have preferred to maintain a conservative line regarding the changes during the production of Silent Hill 2some elements of the gameplay, and above all the approach tohorror of the title, have undergone changes to make the game more appealing to younger audiences.

To date, only one teaser trailer has been shown Silent Hill 2 Remake, and very little information is known about the title, much less its release date. It appears that the latter will not be available on Xbox consoles. For those who want to play silent Hill in its best form without waiting for the release of the Remake, it is available on pc a Enhanced Edition developed by some fans.