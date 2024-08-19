The remake of Silent Hill 2 is one of the most anticipated titles for the second half of the year and, at the same time, many still have doubts about this work. Fortunately, Bloober Team and Konami are doing everything they can to convince the public about the quality of this title.since a new trailer for this title has been published today.

Through its social networks, Konami shared a new trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2While this preview lacks gameplay, it does give us a great look at the story and visuals. Best of all, we can see a leap in the graphics section compared to previous advances.

The trailer, as you can see, doesn’t answer any questions for those who have never experienced the survival horror classic, but it does present us with different questions that many will want to answer as soon as possible. For its part, Those who already know this title completely, surely identified some of the most important moments of this story.

We remind you that the remake of Silent Hill 2 Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on October 8, 2024. On a related note, how different will this remake be compared to the original? Similarly, Bloober Team talks about the skeptics of this title.

Author’s Note:

This new trailer looks great. It’s nice to see that each trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2 convinces more people. While the first looks at this game left a lot to be desired, it’s good to see that Bloober Team has been working steadily to meet the expectations of many.

Via: Konami