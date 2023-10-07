Silent Hill 2 Remake it is one of the most awaited games by fans, but for the moment we still don’t know when it will be available. Now, however, new activity on the Steam page suggest that news on the launch date may be coming. As reported on SteamDB, the Silent Hill 2 Remake remake page has been updated to remove mention of Portuguese subtitles and add Brazilian and Ukrainian subtitles. Most importantly, support for Steam Achievements has been added. The latter is usually introduced when the game’s development is nearing completion.
However, it is no surprise that the game is in the final stages of development. Almost a year ago we learned that the remake has been in production since 2019. Piotr Babieno, CEO of developer Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, The Medium), said the project was already in an “advanced stage of production”, where all elements were being refined.
Additionally, actor Luke Roberts (who voices protagonist James Sunderland) told fans that the Silent Hill 2 remake it would arrive in early 2024. This wasn’t considered an official statement as it doesn’t come directly from Konami, but if that were the case it would make sense that the release date announcement is expected soon: October, which is the month of Halloween, would be the perfect time for an announcement .
Silent Hill 2 Remake and beyond, what we know about the saga
Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the remake of the psychological horror cult classic will feature completely revamped enemy AI and improved combat design. The camera has also switched to a modern over-the-shoulder view. However, developers Bloober Team have promised that the remake will faithfully stick to the canon of the original story.
The remake of Silent Hill 2 is also just one of the numerous projects announced by KONAMI. Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive streaming series, will debut on the evening of October 31st (night of November 1st, in Italy). A spin-off titled Silent Hill: Townfall is in development at No Code and will be published by Annapurna Interactive. Another spin-off, titled Silent Hill f, is in development at NeoBards Entertainment and will be published by KONAMI: it will be set in rural Japan in the 1960s.
