Silent Hill 2 Remake it is one of the most awaited games by fans, but for the moment we still don’t know when it will be available. Now, however, new activity on the Steam page suggest that news on the launch date may be coming. As reported on SteamDB, the Silent Hill 2 Remake remake page has been updated to remove mention of Portuguese subtitles and add Brazilian and Ukrainian subtitles. Most importantly, support for Steam Achievements has been added. The latter is usually introduced when the game’s development is nearing completion.

However, it is no surprise that the game is in the final stages of development. Almost a year ago we learned that the remake has been in production since 2019. Piotr Babieno, CEO of developer Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, The Medium), said the project was already in an “advanced stage of production”, where all elements were being refined.

Additionally, actor Luke Roberts (who voices protagonist James Sunderland) told fans that the Silent Hill 2 remake it would arrive in early 2024. This wasn’t considered an official statement as it doesn’t come directly from Konami, but if that were the case it would make sense that the release date announcement is expected soon: October, which is the month of Halloween, would be the perfect time for an announcement .