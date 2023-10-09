Silent Hill 2 was born on PS2 in 2001 and is certainly not known as one of the longest-running games ever, but a recent indiscretion that reported the expected number of achievements can only leave us… amazed.

According to what has been spread on the subreddit of the Silent Hill seriesthe remake of the second chapter should include only 12 achievements on Steam.

If this leak turns out to be close to reality, we will have to ask ourselves how many trophies there could be on PS5: is there the possibility of go Platinum quick and painless?

Since we still have neither names nor descriptions of these trophies, make an evaluation in this sense It’s not possible yet. Likewise, we cannot exclude that, before the official launch, the game’s Steam page will not be updated introducing new achievements.

The recent update of the game’s Steam page can only give us hope regarding the announcement of the release date: how long will it be before we can get to grips with one of the most beloved horror films of all time in a completely new graphic and technical guise?

Silent Hill 2, more than 20 years after its launch, continues to be considered one of the adventures most terrifying and engaging horror films ever: fans, for this reason, can’t wait to get their hands on the long-awaited remake.