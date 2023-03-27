Remakes are really dangerous: doing them and succeeding can bring a lot of prestige, but failure is really around the corner. Sam Barlow, mastermind behind it, thinks so too Silent Hill Origins, Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, Her Story, Telling Lies And Immortality.

During an interview with PCGamesN, Barlow was asked what he thought of future upcoming titles related to the Silent Hill series. The phrase that came out of the designer’s mouth was «It’s also like the biggest poisoned chalice in videogames, doing a remaster of Silent Hill 2», thus defining this remake as a double-edged sword.

Barlow’s speech can be summarized as follows: if at first sight having to make a remake of Silent Hill 2 could really be an honor for the development team in charge, in reality the rip-off is around the corner. Barlow’s fear, in fact, is linked to the fact that fans may resent some changes (or the absence of such).

However, the interviewee said he was interested and positive about the new titles linked to the saga, and the broad scope that these could bring with different themes.