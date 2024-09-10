Konami decided to give the YouTube channel 兄者弟者 (2BRO) exclusive content from the remake Silent Hill 2This is how we can take a look at how the town where the story of this video game takes place has changed.

The video is over an hour and a half long. It does a good job of reflecting the work done by Bloober Team in recent years. It is also a reflection of how much technology has advanced.

We do not doubt that more than one comparison will come out based on this video of the remake of Silent Hill 2 and showing the original that came out 23 years ago on the PlayStation 2. When the first version came out, a loading screen was needed to show the protagonist, James Sunderland.

We Recommend: Silent Hill 2 Remake will make you feel like you’re playing the original thanks to a special filter.

This is no longer the case with the re-release, and it is only the first sign that this title offers a smoother experience without transitions. There is one element that stands out, but by its absence.

Fountain: Konami.

What happens is that Bloober Team is resorting less to fog to hide some elements of the remake of Silent Hill 2As the video progresses, it can be seen that the tunnel to Silent Hill is closed.

So James has to find his way into town by taking a detour. That’s how he ends up running into Angela Orosco in a cemetery on the outskirts of town. But no other characters appear in the course of the video.

Another detail that can be seen in the recording of Silent Hill 2 The only weapon James Sunderland has is a wooden board with some nails attached. It is with this that he must get rid of the horrible armless creatures that attack him.

But it is also useful for breaking glass in shops and breaking through doors. It seems that the exploration element is more carefully considered in this new version of this video game.

Source: Konami.

A music-related puzzle may also appear, but we won’t say more so as not to spoil the experience for those waiting for this title. We previously shared images and information about the game’s characters, as well as our opinion of what has been revealed so far.

Silent Hill 2 will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC on October 8, 2024. Apart from this title we also have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.