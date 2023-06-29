The possible exit period Of Silent Hill 2 Remake perhaps it was revealed in advance by Luke Roberts, the actor who lends his voice to the protagonist James Sunderland, according to which the launch should take place in first months of 2024.

As we can see in the screenshot below, one of the users of the Discord server of well-known leaker The Snitch had the cheek to try to contact Roberts on Instagram asking him “when is Silent Hill 2 coming out?”. Usually this is information that, by contract, should not be shared before an official announcement by the publisher, in this case Konami. Yet, Roberts apparently replied”I think early next year.”

While the image looks authentic we cannot be 100% sure. Furthermore, even if it were true, the actor does not seem entirely certain of the period indicated, so we suggest taking everything with a grain of salt pending official communications from Konami.

Having said that, the first months of 2024 seem to us all in all a plausible launch windowespecially if we consider that we are already in mid-2023 and Silent Hill 2 Remake has long since disappeared from the radar, although according to an Australian retailer the release of the game could actually be very close.