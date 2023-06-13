silent hill has returned in a number of ways, but one of the biggest is the fact that the Bloober Team is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2. But what is being updated in this new game, what changes are being made, and most importantly, when will it be released?

Taking on the ambitious task of modernizing this classic while maintaining everything players loved so much, horror veteran Bloober Team is looking to stand out with Silent Hill 2 when I arrive to PS5 and pc through Steam. Silent Hill 2 is one of the best horror games of all time, so seeing it brought to modern times will certainly be a treat for fans of the series and the genre. Here is everything we know.

The leaked release date of the remake of Silent Hill 2 apparently it will be Friday September 29th 2023. This is based on a leaked listing from a retail store. This date is entirely believable, as Bloober Team previously claimed that the game was “technically ready” for release.

This statement from Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, came from Bankier. However, following that statement, Bloober Team took to Twitter to calm down fans and clearly explain that while the game was “technically ready,” it would take time to add the final layers of polish and release later in the year. He September 29th It could be that long-awaited date.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 will be released in PS5 and pc. The game will have a 12-month console exclusivity for PS5. Therefore, you should not expect the game to reach Xbox Series X|S but until 2024.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that it will even reach Xbox once that deal ends, if it exists at all, since other temporary exclusives of sony They haven’t gotten to that platform.

The first trailer of the remake of Silent Hill 2 was revealed on the broadcast of silent hill, which shows the remake of Bloober Team. This version of the game features the return of Masahiro Ito and Akira Yamaoka and is presented from an over-the-shoulder perspective.

The Bloober team aims to merge the “old and new” of the series and make the game as important as it originally was, but this time on Unreal Engine 5. Mateusz Lenart, the creative director of The Mediumis the main director of the game, and a new sound design and musical style was implemented for the remake.

Via: The Loadout