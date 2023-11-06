We’re back talking about one of the most anticipated products for 2024 in the world of horror video gameswhich is going through a particularly flourishing phase thanks to the publication of titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Callisto Protocol and Alan Wake 2.

Obviously we are referring to Silent Hill 2 Remakea highly anticipated revisitation of the legendary title released in 2001, which rightfully entered the Olympus of horror video games thanks to its unforgettable atmospheres.

As reported by Insider Gaminga retailer would have revealed in advance what the release date of the long-awaited product will be: the game should arrive on the 21st March 2024.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is at the center of many rumors: some newspapers have reported that, according to some insiders, there will be a completely new mode that will reveal the origins of the most iconic character of the entire title, the monstrous Pyramid Head.

We invite you to take the information we have provided with due precautionsas no confirmations have yet arrived from those directly involved, i.e. the Konami team.

For now, the Silent Hill 2 remake is expected to arrive exclusively on PS5 and PCwhile no porting has yet been announced for either the Xbox console or the Nintendo Switch.