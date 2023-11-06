A Best Buy product page for Silent Hill 2 Remake has sparked fan fears of a Pyramid Head origin story.

Pre-orders for the game have gone live from several retailers, although publisher Konami has yet to announce the release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Amongst them, Best Buy has attracted attention for the following line in the product description: “Fan-favorite character, Pyramid Head, makes a return along with a special origin story for fans to play through.”

An origin story for Pyramid Head is an idea which isn’t going down well with the Silent Hill community, but some have pointed out this could just be referring to the side-story Born from a Wish, centering on main character Maria, albeit poorly worded. Born from a Wish was released in special editions of Silent Hill 2, and was also included in the Silent Hill HD Collection since 2012.

Here’s hoping that the ‘Pyramid Head backstory’ additional content is just Born from a Wish. pic.twitter.com/esEfbnNVAv — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) November 5, 2023

Best Buy is the only retailer we’ve spotted with this reference to a “special origin story” so far. Pre-orders have gone live on many other sites including Game and Gamestop, but they have no mention of the origin story.

Eurogamer has contacted Konami for clarification, and we’ll update if we hear back.

Silent Hill fans have been feeling the full force of the series’ horror recently. Silent Hill: Ascension, the interactive streaming game by Genvid, began last week and has been criticized for its monetization. In response, Genvid CEO Jacob Navok described the monetization as a time skip rather than pay-to-win, which didn’t go down any better.