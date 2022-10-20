Silent Hill 2 Remake it is reality and, sooner or later, we will be able to play it on PlayStation 5 and on PC (later also on other consoles, after the end of Sony’s temporal exclusivity). In the meantime, we have a way to discover the minimum and recommended system requirements of the PC version of Silent Hill 2 Remake. The problem is that they might be more scary than the game itself. Let’s start with the minimum PC requirements by Silent Hill 2 Remake:

Operating system: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 50 GB of available space

These minimum requirements indicate a computer that will be able to point to play at 1080p and 30 FPS in low or medium quality.





A map from the Silent Hill 2 Remake trailer

Let’s see instead i PC recommended requirements for Silent Hill 2 Remake:

Operating system: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 2080RTX or AMD Radeon 6800XT

DirectX: Version 12

Memory: 50 GB of available space

These recommended requirements are those needed to play at medium quality, 60 FPS, or a high quality and 30 FPS, in both cases in 1080p. If you want 4K, indicates the Steam page of Silent Hill 2 Remake, you must necessarily use DLSS or similar technology.

Basically, we are talking about very high requirements which could embarrass many. However, it must be said that it is possible that these requirements are temporary and that for the moment Konami has preferred to aim high and then lower them as development progresses and the game is optimized. Or at least we hope so.

Finally, we leave you to what has been revealed on the use of DualSense and Unreal Engine 5 for Silent Hill 2 Remake.