It seems like a joke but there are still a couple of months left until one of the most anticipated games of the year arrives, Silent Hill 2remake of the original released by Konami quite a few years ago, and it goes without saying that it has suffered a lot of controversy due to the graphic aspect shown in its first trailer. However, in more recent events, very advanced footage has been revealed, which for the moment is convincing those who were previously skeptical.

Through the platform of Twitterusers have wondered how long this horror game will be, because normally when remakes are released there are some additional missions compared to the original, whether they are optional or just part of the story itself. And the director of Bloober Team, Mateusz Lenarthas come out to give answers so that no doubt is left in the air, confirming that users can expect a title of between 16 and 18 hours on average.

However, it has been stressed that this time will be extended to 20 hours for those who wish to obtain all the collectibles and secrets of the title.

If you like to spend your time searching for everything that we put into the game and things we’ve hidden for you, it will take you more than 20h for sure 👀! I’m not counting the new game plus and all endings of course. I’m curious how fast will you get all of them👽🐕🚸💧🕯👱‍♀️… — Mateusz Lenart (@Mateusz_Lenart_) August 20, 2024

